105 square meters of mosaics unearthed at Pompeiopolis

105 square meters of mosaics unearthed at Pompeiopolis

KASTAMONU
105 square meters of mosaics unearthed at Pompeiopolis

Conservation work on the mosaics has been completed, with measures taken to preserve their current condition. (AA Photo)

 Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced significant findings at the ancient city of Pompeiopolis in the Black Sea province of Kastamonu, where archaeologists have unearthed about 105 square meters of well-preserved fourth-century A.D. floor mosaics and a marble head depicting Eros from the late second century A.D.

Ersoy said in a social media post that excavation, documentation and conservation works were continuing at the ancient site, one of the major centers of the Paphlagonia region during the Roman Imperial period.

“During our work in the central nave of the basilica, we uncovered approximately 105 square meters of floor mosaics dating to the fourth century A.D., consisting of geometric compositions and in very good condition,” Ersoy said.

He noted that the mosaic flooring in the central nave had not yet been fully uncovered.

“Our excavations are continuing. Let us also announce another important find from our 2026 works: an Eros head dating to the second half of the second century A.D.,” he said.

The first construction phase of the basilica is also believed to date to the second half of the second century A.D., around A.D. 150-160, based on its architectural features, stratigraphic evidence and archaeological finds.

The structure underwent significant architectural and functional changes in later periods, according to the ministry.

The Eros head, found in the basilica’s pastophorion area during the 2026 excavations, is also dated to the second half of the second century A.D. The find provides new information about the artistic and cultural environment of Pompeiopolis during the Roman Imperial period.

Pompeiopolis became an episcopal center in the fifth century A.D., highlighting the city’s religious and administrative importance during Late Antiquity.

Architectural modifications, decorative elements and floor mosaics in the basilica also indicate that its later phase was linked to the Christianization of the city and its growing importance as an episcopal center.

Conservation work on the mosaics uncovered during the 2026 excavations has been completed, with measures taken to preserve their current condition. Excavations are continuing to reveal the remaining sections of the mosaic flooring in the central nave.

The ongoing excavation and conservation work is expected to provide a more detailed understanding of the basilica’s architectural and functional transformation from the Roman Imperial period through Late Antiquity, while further uncovering and documenting its mosaic floors.

The findings, including the Eros head, architectural elements from Late Antiquity and the floor mosaics, are contributing to a broader understanding of Pompeiopolis’ urban and religious history.

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