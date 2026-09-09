Turkish Airlines seals 300 million pound Liverpool deal

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines will become the main front-of-shirt sponsor for English Premier League club Liverpool starting in the 2027–28 season under a five-year agreement worth over 300 million pounds, the club announced Sept. 8.

The national flag carrier will replace Standard Chartered, the club’s main partner since 2010. Standard Chartered will retain its current role through the 2026-27 season before moving into a global partnership role, the club statement read.

The new branding will appear on the front of Liverpool’s men’s, women’s and Academy match shirts from the start of the partnership in June 2027. The agreement is valued at more than $405 million, generating over 60 million pounds per season for the club, according to reports.

“This is a milestone announcement for us, and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner,” Liverpool Chief Commercial Officer Ben Latty said. “The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club.”

Latty noted the agreement builds on strong foundations from the club’s memorable 2005 UEFA Champions League triumph over AC Milan in Istanbul. “Turkish Airlines is a globally recognized organization with an extensive international network, and we look forward to building a strong relationship together,” he said.

Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmustur described Liverpool as one of the world’s most recognized and respected football clubs with an exceptional heritage and a truly global community of supporters.

“We are very pleased our name will take its place on one of the most iconic shirts in world sport,” Olmustur said.