New Party to hold Üsküdar rally after AKP takeover of municipality

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

The New Party (NP) has announced a major rally in Üsküdar district of Istanbul to protest the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) takeover of the municipality through a controversial council election.

According to the decision of the party’s Central Executive Board, the rally will take place in Üsküdar on Sept. 12 with the participation of Chairman Özgür Özel and senior party management.

The New Party decided to hold the rally after losing control of the Üsküdar municipality to the AKP in a contentious council election on Sept. 8.

The election of a deputy mayor came after Üsküdar Mayor Sinem Dedetaş was arrested on Aug. 31 over alleged corruption. On Aug. 5, another oppositional figure, CHP candidate Sibel Tan Çetinkaya, was elected deputy mayor. However, following an objection from the AKP, the election was annulled and ordered to be held again.

As a result of renewed elections on Sept. 8, AKP candidate Dündar Ziya Gültekin, who was also backed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), was elected as interim mayor of Üsküdar.

“This is called theft. A municipality has been stolen. The will of the people has been stolen. Disrespect has been shown to the people of Üsküdar and the people of Istanbul. A coup has been staged against the national will,” New Party spokesman Zeynel Emre said in a statement after the elections.

“What we are experiencing here today is not just the problem of the New Party or the voters who voted for us. This is a test of Turkish politics. Democracy and national will are necessary for all of us. What is being done here is the elimination of the constitutional order in the country,” he said.

Emre further claimed the involvement of the Istanbul Governor’s Office and the Justice Ministry into the plot, recalling that certain opposition municipal council members have been detained while others faced pressure.