Turkish airports serve 167.6 million passengers in January-August

ANKARA

A total of 167.6 million passengers traveled by air in Türkiye during the first eight months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Uraloğlu stated that aircraft traffic at airports across the country totaled 667,653 flights on domestic routes and 611,588 on international routes between January and August. Including overflights, total aircraft traffic reached 1.62 million.

During the same period, domestic passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports stood at 71.63 million, while international passenger traffic reached 95.86 million. Including direct transit passengers, airports served a total of 167.55 million passengers, he said.

In August alone, domestic passenger traffic amounted to 11.14 million and international passenger traffic to 17.64 million. “A total of 28.79 million passengers, including direct transit travelers, were served at our airports in August,” Uraloğlu said.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 6.8 percent year-on-year, while international passenger traffic rose by 2.7 percent. Total passenger traffic, including direct transit passengers, climbed 4.1 percent.

According to Uraloğlu, Istanbul Airport handled a total of 56.65 million passengers in the first eight months of the year, including 11.93 million on domestic routes and 44.7 million on international routes.

At Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, passenger traffic reached 33.16 million, comprising 15.26 million domestic passengers and 17.9 million international passengers.

Passenger traffic at airports serving tourism destinations totaled 41.6 million during the January-August period, with 14.15 million domestic passengers and 27.5 million international passengers, Uraloğlu added.