Turkish airports serve 167.6 million passengers in January-August

Turkish airports serve 167.6 million passengers in January-August

ANKARA
Turkish airports serve 167.6 million passengers in January-August

A total of 167.6 million passengers traveled by air in Türkiye during the first eight months of the year, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has said.

Uraloğlu stated that aircraft traffic at airports across the country totaled 667,653 flights on domestic routes and 611,588 on international routes between January and August. Including overflights, total aircraft traffic reached 1.62 million.

During the same period, domestic passenger traffic at Türkiye’s airports stood at 71.63 million, while international passenger traffic reached 95.86 million. Including direct transit passengers, airports served a total of 167.55 million passengers, he said.

In August alone, domestic passenger traffic amounted to 11.14 million and international passenger traffic to 17.64 million. “A total of 28.79 million passengers, including direct transit travelers, were served at our airports in August,” Uraloğlu said.

Domestic passenger traffic increased by 6.8 percent year-on-year, while international passenger traffic rose by 2.7 percent. Total passenger traffic, including direct transit passengers, climbed 4.1 percent.

According to Uraloğlu, Istanbul Airport handled a total of 56.65 million passengers in the first eight months of the year, including 11.93 million on domestic routes and 44.7 million on international routes.

At Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport, passenger traffic reached 33.16 million, comprising 15.26 million domestic passengers and 17.9 million international passengers.

Passenger traffic at airports serving tourism destinations totaled 41.6 million during the January-August period, with 14.15 million domestic passengers and 27.5 million international passengers, Uraloğlu added.

visitors,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

    Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

  2. EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

    EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

  3. Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

    Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

  4. Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

    Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

  5. Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

    Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman
Recommended
Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July
Türkiye becomes Europe’s largest credit card market

Türkiye becomes Europe’s largest credit card market
Argentine industry reels from Mileis free-market revolution

Argentine industry reels from Milei's free-market revolution
IMF pushes for larger austerity cuts in borrowing countries: Oxfam

IMF pushes for larger austerity cuts in borrowing countries: Oxfam
Foldable iPhone will be crucial test for Apple

Foldable iPhone will be crucial test for Apple
Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress
Türkiye launches rental housing program for low-income households

Türkiye launches rental housing program for low-income households
WORLD EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

Asylum applications to the EU dropped to a five-year-low in the first half of 2026, continuing a downward trend partly brought about by a hardening of migration policy, the bloc's asylum agency said on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on an annual basis and fell 1 percent month-on-month in July 2026, official figures showed on Sept. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.
﻿