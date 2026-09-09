Hundreds of homes evacuated as wildfires rage across southern Türkiye

Hundreds of homes evacuated as wildfires rage across southern Türkiye

ADANA
Hundreds of homes evacuated as wildfires rage across southern Türkiye

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as wildfires continued to spread across the southern provinces of Antalya, Adana and Mersin, with firefighters battling flames on the ground overnight and aerial operations resuming after dawn.

The General Directorate of Forestry said fires in Antalya’s Kumluca district and Mersin’s Bozyazı district had been largely brought under control, although crews were continuing efforts to fully contain them. The fire in Antalya’s Aksu district had also weakened, while firefighting operations continued in Adana’s Kozan district.

In Kozan, a fire that broke out in the rural Doğanalanı area spread to forested areas in parts of the neighboring İmamoğlu and Aladağ districts. Forty homes were evacuated as a precaution, while seven houses caught fire and were destroyed. The Musulu neighborhood in İmamoğlu and the Dailer neighborhood in Aladağ were also evacuated. As winds weakened overnight, the fire’s advance slowed, but aerial firefighting resumed with daylight.

In Antalya, a wildfire that began on Sept. 7 evening in forested areas of Aksu and Kepez intensified after strong winds caused the flames to flare up again. Authorities evacuated 40 homes in Yeşilkaraman, 10 in Karaöz and 29 homes and 18 barns in Yumak, all in Aksu. A further 175 homes were evacuated in Kepez’s Çamlıca neighborhood.

The blaze prompted authorities to close the Antalya-Isparta highway as a precaution. Several neighborhoods, including Karaöz, Hatipler, Yeşilkaraman, Kızıllı and Çamlıca, remained under heightened security measures because of the fire risk.

Another fire in Kumluca, which started in forested land in Toptaş neighborhood, spread to Güzören. Ten homes were damaged. Antalya authorities also reported power outages in the area, with 2,097 subscribers reporting disruptions.

In Mersin’s Bozyazı district, the fire broke out in forestland above banana greenhouses in the Tekeli neighborhood. Crews worked through the night and resumed aerial operations in the morning. The response has involved aircraft, helicopters, dozens of ground vehicles and more than 200 personnel, alongside heavy machinery.

Weather conditions remain a major concern. Meteorological forecasts indicate that temperatures will remain high and humidity low over the next several days, creating conditions conducive to the spread of wildfires. In Kozan, temperatures have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius, while winds were reported to have weakened temporarily.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

    Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

  2. EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

    EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

  3. Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

    Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

  4. Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

    Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

  5. Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

    Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman
Recommended
Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official
Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements
Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman
Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case

Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case
Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye

Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye
Türkiye to stay course on disinflation program: Finance minister

Türkiye to stay course on disinflation program: Finance minister
Cypriot leaders fail to agree on new measures

Cypriot leaders fail to agree on new measures
WORLD EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

Asylum applications to the EU dropped to a five-year-low in the first half of 2026, continuing a downward trend partly brought about by a hardening of migration policy, the bloc's asylum agency said on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on an annual basis and fell 1 percent month-on-month in July 2026, official figures showed on Sept. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.
﻿