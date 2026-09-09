Hundreds of homes evacuated as wildfires rage across southern Türkiye

ADANA

Hundreds of homes have been evacuated as wildfires continued to spread across the southern provinces of Antalya, Adana and Mersin, with firefighters battling flames on the ground overnight and aerial operations resuming after dawn.

The General Directorate of Forestry said fires in Antalya’s Kumluca district and Mersin’s Bozyazı district had been largely brought under control, although crews were continuing efforts to fully contain them. The fire in Antalya’s Aksu district had also weakened, while firefighting operations continued in Adana’s Kozan district.

In Kozan, a fire that broke out in the rural Doğanalanı area spread to forested areas in parts of the neighboring İmamoğlu and Aladağ districts. Forty homes were evacuated as a precaution, while seven houses caught fire and were destroyed. The Musulu neighborhood in İmamoğlu and the Dailer neighborhood in Aladağ were also evacuated. As winds weakened overnight, the fire’s advance slowed, but aerial firefighting resumed with daylight.

In Antalya, a wildfire that began on Sept. 7 evening in forested areas of Aksu and Kepez intensified after strong winds caused the flames to flare up again. Authorities evacuated 40 homes in Yeşilkaraman, 10 in Karaöz and 29 homes and 18 barns in Yumak, all in Aksu. A further 175 homes were evacuated in Kepez’s Çamlıca neighborhood.

The blaze prompted authorities to close the Antalya-Isparta highway as a precaution. Several neighborhoods, including Karaöz, Hatipler, Yeşilkaraman, Kızıllı and Çamlıca, remained under heightened security measures because of the fire risk.

Another fire in Kumluca, which started in forested land in Toptaş neighborhood, spread to Güzören. Ten homes were damaged. Antalya authorities also reported power outages in the area, with 2,097 subscribers reporting disruptions.

In Mersin’s Bozyazı district, the fire broke out in forestland above banana greenhouses in the Tekeli neighborhood. Crews worked through the night and resumed aerial operations in the morning. The response has involved aircraft, helicopters, dozens of ground vehicles and more than 200 personnel, alongside heavy machinery.

Weather conditions remain a major concern. Meteorological forecasts indicate that temperatures will remain high and humidity low over the next several days, creating conditions conducive to the spread of wildfires. In Kozan, temperatures have exceeded 45 degrees Celsius, while winds were reported to have weakened temporarily.