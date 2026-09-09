Norway bids farewell to King Harald

Norway bids farewell to King Harald

OSLO
Norway bids farewell to King Harald

The coffin of Norway’s King Harald is carried from the Royal Palace to Oslo Cathedral for a ceremony. (AP Photo)

Norway bid its final farewell to King Harald on Sept. 9 with a funeral attended by royalty and leaders from across Europe and beyond, who paid tribute to the popular monarch’s 35-year reign.


Harald, who died on Aug. 28 aged 89, was Europe’s oldest monarch. He had modernized the royal house but refused to follow in the footsteps of other aging monarchs who have abdicated in recent times. His son immediately became King Haakon VIII and last week pledged an oath of allegiance to Norway’s constitution in parliament.


During the ceremony, the coffin was taken from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral in a procession, followed by Haakon, other senior Norwegian royals, foreign guests and representatives of Norway’s parliament and others.


People tuned in from across the country: Scores of churches, libraries, cultural centers and city halls made big screens available for the public to watch the funeral, public broadcaster NRK reported.


Large crowds flocked to the capital for the funeral. The downtown area was closed to vehicles and electric scooters, and police have instructed people not to bring bicycles, umbrellas or sharp objects.


A minute’s silence was held across Norway at the start of the funeral ceremony.


Among the guests on Sept. 9 were the monarchs of Sweden, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and Jordan. Presidents from a range of European countries joined them.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also on hand. On Sept. 8, he met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

    Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

  2. Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

    Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

  3. Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case

    Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case

  4. Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

    Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

  5. Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye

    Teknofest to boost tourism in southeastern Türkiye
Recommended
August hottest month ever recorded globally: EU monitor

August hottest month ever recorded globally: EU monitor
Moscow arrests British embassy security guard

Moscow arrests British embassy security guard
North Korean leader salutes ‘overseas’ troops

North Korean leader salutes ‘overseas’ troops
Rubio defends anti-drug boat strikes, warns of cartel ‘cancer’

Rubio defends anti-drug boat strikes, warns of cartel ‘cancer’
Philippine ferry fire kills 5, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire kills 5, dozens missing
Athens signs deal with Rome for two frigates

Athens signs deal with Rome for two frigates
Iran, US trade blows as Hormuz impasse deepens

Iran, US trade blows as Hormuz impasse deepens
WORLD August hottest month ever recorded globally: EU monitor

August hottest month ever recorded globally: EU monitor

The EU’s climate monitor said on Sept. 10 that August was the hottest single month ever recorded globally, with ocean temperatures also reaching unprecedented highs as western Europe capped its warmest summer.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on an annual basis and fell 1 percent month-on-month in July 2026, official figures showed on Sept. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.
﻿