Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

DALLAS
Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump has promised $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans retain control of Congress in November, coupling the extraordinary claim with a plea for his supporters to "pretend" he was on the ballot.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," he told the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9, as the party struggles in polls against the Democrats.

The president did not say where the money would come from — with the theoretical bill likely topping $1 trillion — citing only that "our country is making so much money."

Doubling down on his bet that he can help Republicans to defy opinion polls and retain both houses of Congress on Nov. 3, Trump said "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

Opinion polls overwhelmingly show that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 30s, as voters become increasingly angry about high prices and the war he launched against Iran.

Trump said that oil prices that have surged because of the Iran war are unlikely to come down until after the midterm elections.

“Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to take a little bit longer than the midterm.”

Oil prices extended gains on Sept. 10 a day after breaking the psychological $100 barrier on the back of resurgent Middle East hostilities that have fanned inflation fears.

Brent crude struck past $100 on Sept. 9 for the first time since July and has surged more than 20 percent in less than a week.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

    Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

  2. Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July

    Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July

  3. Istanbul hosts global tourism event

    Istanbul hosts global tourism event

  4. Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

    Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

  5. Market inflation expectations edge higher

    Market inflation expectations edge higher
Recommended
Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer
Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July

Türkiye posts $36 million current account surplus in July
Istanbul hosts global tourism event

Istanbul hosts global tourism event
Market inflation expectations edge higher

Market inflation expectations edge higher
Türkiye aims to expand its position as global logistics hub with new projects

Türkiye aims to expand its position as global logistics hub with new projects
Carney says in touch with Trump, Canada ready for fair trade deal

Carney says in touch with Trump, Canada ready for 'fair' trade deal
Investors brace for surge in inflation as crude rallies

Investors brace for surge in inflation as crude rallies
WORLD Advisers warn Iran war could last years: Report

Advisers warn Iran war could last years: Report

Senior White House advisers have privately warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the conflict with Iran could continue for years, potentially lasting through the remainder of his term, according to a report on Sept. 9 by The Wall Street Journal.
ECONOMY Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Turkish real estate investment trust Özak GYO has signed an agreement with Marriott International for an all-inclusive Ritz-Carlton resort in Antalya’s Kemer district, with an opening planned for 2028.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe faces uncertainty over Kartal’s future

Fenerbahçe coach İsmail Kartal announced his resignation after a 1-1 home draw with Roma in the Champions League opener on Sept. 10, but club President Aziz Yıldırım insisted he would remain in charge.
﻿