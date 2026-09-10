Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

DALLAS

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump has promised $5,000 to every adult American if Republicans retain control of Congress in November, coupling the extraordinary claim with a plea for his supporters to "pretend" he was on the ballot.

"If the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump dividend," he told the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Sept. 9, as the party struggles in polls against the Democrats.

The president did not say where the money would come from — with the theoretical bill likely topping $1 trillion — citing only that "our country is making so much money."

Doubling down on his bet that he can help Republicans to defy opinion polls and retain both houses of Congress on Nov. 3, Trump said "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

Opinion polls overwhelmingly show that Trump's approval ratings are in the low 30s, as voters become increasingly angry about high prices and the war he launched against Iran.

Trump said that oil prices that have surged because of the Iran war are unlikely to come down until after the midterm elections.

“Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to take a little bit longer than the midterm.”

Oil prices extended gains on Sept. 10 a day after breaking the psychological $100 barrier on the back of resurgent Middle East hostilities that have fanned inflation fears.

Brent crude struck past $100 on Sept. 9 for the first time since July and has surged more than 20 percent in less than a week.