Türkiye launches rental housing program for low-income households

Türkiye launches rental housing program for low-income households

Gülistan Alagöz-ISTANBUL
Türkiye launches rental housing program for low-income households

The new initiative to develop more affordable rental units will first begin in Istanbul.

Türkiye is set to introduce a social rental housing scheme aimed at easing housing affordability pressures, with applications for the first phase opening on Sept. 14.

The program, which will be implemented for the first time in the country, will see the Housing Development Administration of Türkiye (TOKİ) build homes and rent them to low-income households through a lottery system.

The initiative will begin in Istanbul with a planned total of 15,000 social rental units. In the first stage, 1,071 homes will be offered for rent.

According to information released so far, applicants must be Turkish citizens, at least 18 years old, married and not own a home. Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum is expected to announce additional eligibility criteria on Sept. 10.

Authorities are also expected to introduce an income threshold to ensure that lower-income households benefit from the program. Special quotas may be reserved for civil servants, retirees, people with disabilities, families of martyrs and veterans, and residents whose homes are subject to urban transformation projects.

Under the scheme, tenants will be allowed to rent the homes for three years. TOKİ will be responsible for the management, maintenance and supervision of the properties during that period.

After three years, tenants will vacate the units, which will then undergo maintenance before being allocated to new beneficiaries through the same system.

Rental prices will vary depending on the size and location of the property. Kurum previously said that rents would be set below market rates and could be as little as half of prevailing local rents in some areas. Under the model, a tenant could rent a newly built, earthquake-resistant home for 25,000 Turkish Liras in an area where the market rent is 50,000 lira.

The social rental housing program forms part of a broader government housing strategy focused on increasing homeownership, improving access to affordable housing and slowing rent and property price increases.

The government plans to support housing access for 100,000 low- and middle-income citizens annually, reaching a total of 2.5 million people over the next 25 years. While Istanbul will serve as the starting point for the rental housing model, the program is expected to expand nationwide.

As part of the long-term housing strategy, authorities aim to build a total of 500,000 social rental homes across the country over the next 25 years. The government also plans to extend Istanbul’s “Half is on Us” urban transformation support scheme to all 81 provinces, with 150,000 independent housing units to be renovated each year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

EU asylum requests drop to five-year low
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

    EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

  2. Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

    Türkiye’s 2025 PISA results are a ‘success story’: OECD official

  3. Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

    Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

  4. Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

    Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

  5. Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case

    Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case
Recommended
Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July
Türkiye becomes Europe’s largest credit card market

Türkiye becomes Europe’s largest credit card market
Argentine industry reels from Mileis free-market revolution

Argentine industry reels from Milei's free-market revolution
IMF pushes for larger austerity cuts in borrowing countries: Oxfam

IMF pushes for larger austerity cuts in borrowing countries: Oxfam
Foldable iPhone will be crucial test for Apple

Foldable iPhone will be crucial test for Apple
Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress

Trump promises Americans $5,000 if Republicans win Congress
WORLD EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

EU asylum requests drop to five-year low

Asylum applications to the EU dropped to a five-year-low in the first half of 2026, continuing a downward trend partly brought about by a hardening of migration policy, the bloc's asylum agency said on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production down in July

Türkiye’s industrial production dropped 0.3 percent on an annual basis and fell 1 percent month-on-month in July 2026, official figures showed on Sept. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

Fenerbahçe returns to Europe’s top stage

After an 18-year absence from Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe returns to the Champions League league phase on Sept. 10 night with a high-stakes opening match at home against Italian side Roma.
﻿