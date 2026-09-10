Erdoğan meets US envoy, congressman

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack (L), along with Congressman Darrell Issa. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met United States Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack and Congressman Darrell Issa at the Presidential Complex on Sept. 9.

“Honored to meet with President Erdogan today at Beştepe. As we mark America’s 250th anniversary this year and look ahead to a century of diplomatic relations between Turkey and the United States: this alliance has never been stronger,” Ambassador Barrack said through his social media account after the meeting.

“Turkey and the U.S. share deep bonds — as NATO Allies, economic partners and friends who have stood together through decades of shared history,” he stressed, adding, “Today’s discussion reaffirmed our shared commitment to regional security, economic cooperation, and the enduring partnership between our two nations.”

Barrack is also serving as U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Syria and Iraq.

Earlier on Sept. 9, the U.S. Embassy in Ankara hosted a reception to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, bringing together senior Turkish government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders and representatives of academia and media.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Congressman Darrell Issa, representing California’s 48th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, attended the event at the ambassador’s residence as guests of honor.

In his welcome remarks to guests, Barrack reflected on 250 years of American independence and the strong relationship between the United States and Türkiye.

“It’s an amazing moment in Türkiye and an even more dramatic moment in the world. But for us, in celebrating America’s 250th birthday, it’s a combination of humility, excitement, appreciation and an amazing respect to Türkiye and all of you,” he said.

He added: “This combination of Türkiye, America, our neighbors, can be the magic elixir which brings us to a new beginning. So, on behalf of my boss, the President of the United States, and in great respect to your boss, the President of Türkiye, I want you to know how thankful we are for the partnership, how thankful we are to have you here, and I’d like to make a toast to the great combination of the United States and Türkiye and its future.”