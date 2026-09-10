Chemical disposal feared in Gülistan Doku case

ANKARA

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek (AA Photo)

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek stated on Sept. 9 that the body of Gülistan Doku, a university student who disappeared in eastern Türkiye in 2020, may have been destroyed using chemicals, as investigators continue work on the long-running missing-person case.

Speaking to court reporters in Istanbul, Gürlek said prosecutors were working with particular sensitivity on locating Doku’s remains. He also said some statements contained in the case file indicated that Doku’s body may have been moved several times, and at some point may have been dissolved using a chemical substance.

Doku, a 21-year-old university student, disappeared in the eastern province of Tunceli on Jan. 5, 2020. Her disappearance has remained unresolved. The investigation was significantly expanded in 2024 and has since focused on possible homicide and an alleged cover-up, with dozens of suspects detained or jailed and investigators examining possible evidence tampering, deleted digital records and DNA traces from vehicles linked to former officials.

Gürlek also provided updates on several other high-profile investigations. Regarding the 2011 death in prison of former intelligence officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu, he said the grave would be opened to obtain DNA samples and determine whether there were signs of poisoning or other findings that could shed light on his death.

On the investigation into the religious organization associated with Alihan Kuriş, Gürlek said the focus was on financial links and that Turkish authorities were cooperating with German judicial authorities.

Gürlek stressed that the investigation was not directed at any religious community but at alleged fraud and illicit financial structures.

He also discussed the investigation into the death of Rojin Kabaiş, whose body was found on the shores of Lake Van. He said DNA examinations had been conducted but that questions surrounding her mobile phone remained unresolved and that investigators had yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

Gürlek further addressed investigations involving musician Haluk Levent and the Ahbap charity, saying authorities were examining financial transactions, promissory notes and property transfers amid allegations that donations were misused. He said the investigation remained ongoing.

Finally, regarding the Istanbul Municipality corruption case, Gürlek said prosecutors were examining new reports and evidence that could potentially lead to an additional indictment.