Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

ANKARA
Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

(AA Photo)

The foreign ministers of eight prominent regional countries have urged Israel to cancel all illegal settlements in the West Bank while welcoming growing Western reaction to the Israeli government’s destabilizing policies, through a joint statement.

The statement was signed by the top diplomats of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to ban the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements.

“They express the hope that this decision will help mobilize the international community to take similar actions in line with international law and hold accountable settlement organizations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities,” read the statement.

The foreign ministers also welcomed the joint statement on the two-state solution by 12 leading Western countries.

“They encourage the international community to build on these steps and adopt concrete measures to bring an end to activities that support or sustain illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the statement read.

The ministers also reiterated their call for Israel “to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“The ministers underscore that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and call for the full and immediate implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace,” the statement added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer
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