Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

KARS

(AA Photo)

Bayam Kızıllıkları in Kars’ Kağızman district stand out with their red-hued rocks and unusual formations shaped by natural erosion, offering potential for hiking, photography and other outdoor activities.

Nestled between the villages of Kötek and Bayam, the area features unusual rock formations and striking red tones created by natural erosion.

Mushroom-shaped rocks rising above thin layers of sand create scenic views, particularly when seen from the air.

Away from classic tourism routes, the area has significant potential for hiking, photography and outdoor sports thanks to its natural landscape and distinctive scenery.

The rocky formations surrounded by greenery also offer striking views for photography enthusiasts.

Considered important for promoting Kağızman’s natural attractions and developing alternative tourism routes, Bayam Kızıllıkları await nature lovers.

Harun Ağdaş, head of the Kağızman Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Bayam Kızıllıkları resemble the canyons in the U.S. state of Arizona.

Ağdaş said the club occasionally organizes hikes in the area.

“There is a canyon here that is so beautiful and so large that it can be compared with the rock formations and canyons in Arizona. We call this place Bayam Kızıllıkları. As a sports club, we hike here. It is part of our hiking route and visitors really like it. We want this area to be brought into tourism. There are natural formations here. I recommend that everyone come and hike here,” he said.

Ağdaş also invited nature lovers to visit the area and see its natural beauty.