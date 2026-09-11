Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

KARS
Bayam Kızıllıkları, likened to Arizona canyons, await nature lovers

(AA Photo)

Bayam Kızıllıkları in Kars’ Kağızman district stand out with their red-hued rocks and unusual formations shaped by natural erosion, offering potential for hiking, photography and other outdoor activities.

Nestled between the villages of Kötek and Bayam, the area features unusual rock formations and striking red tones created by natural erosion.

Mushroom-shaped rocks rising above thin layers of sand create scenic views, particularly when seen from the air.

Away from classic tourism routes, the area has significant potential for hiking, photography and outdoor sports thanks to its natural landscape and distinctive scenery.

The rocky formations surrounded by greenery also offer striking views for photography enthusiasts.

Considered important for promoting Kağızman’s natural attractions and developing alternative tourism routes, Bayam Kızıllıkları await nature lovers.

Harun Ağdaş, head of the Kağızman Mountaineering and Outdoor Sports Club, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Bayam Kızıllıkları resemble the canyons in the U.S. state of Arizona.

Ağdaş said the club occasionally organizes hikes in the area.

“There is a canyon here that is so beautiful and so large that it can be compared with the rock formations and canyons in Arizona. We call this place Bayam Kızıllıkları. As a sports club, we hike here. It is part of our hiking route and visitors really like it. We want this area to be brought into tourism. There are natural formations here. I recommend that everyone come and hike here,” he said.

Ağdaş also invited nature lovers to visit the area and see its natural beauty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
Bayeux Tapestry ‘mania’ sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition opens

Bayeux Tapestry ‘mania’ sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition opens
Ralph Lauren opens fur-free New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren opens fur-free New York Fashion Week
Traveling Cinema reaches all 81 provinces of Türkiye

Traveling Cinema reaches all 81 provinces of Türkiye
Istanbul state orchestra returns with rich repertoire in new season

Istanbul state orchestra returns with rich repertoire in new season
Troy’s ancient agora uncovered in recent excavations

Troy’s ancient agora uncovered in recent excavations
‘Beneath the Same Blue’ exhibition opens at Istanbul Modern

‘Beneath the Same Blue’ exhibition opens at Istanbul Modern
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿