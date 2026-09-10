Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off today

ISTANBUL

The 12th Turkish Telekom Prime Istanbul Coffee Festival will bring coffee lovers together at Tepe Nautilus in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district from Sept. 10 to 13, bringing coffee culture, gastronomy, music and urban life together over four days.

The festival, held with Turkish Telekom Prime as its title and stage sponsor, will feature 162 brands, including coffee companies, roasteries, coffee producers, makers of next-generation brewing equipment and different coffee concepts.

Visitors will be able to take part in tastings, workshops and talks covering a range of topics, from brewing techniques to coffee roasting processes. Gastronomy, design and music will also accompany the coffee-focused program throughout the festival.

The festival’s music program will feature a different artist each day. Poizi will perform on Sept. 10, Pinhani on Sept. 11, Burak Kut on Sept. 12 and Oğuzhan Koç on Sept. 13.

The concerts will add a different atmosphere to the festival as coffee tastings, workshops, brand experiences and other activities continue throughout the day.

Dream Sales Machine President Alper Sesli said coffee culture had evolved beyond the drink itself, with people increasingly seeking music, gastronomy, socializing and new experiences alongside coffee.

“For this reason, we are designing our festival together with music and urban life as well as coffee culture,” Sesli said, adding that the four-day music program would be an important part of this year’s festival atmosphere.

The festival will run from Sept. 10 to 13 at Tepe Nautilus.