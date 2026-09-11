Carney says in touch with Trump, Canada ready for 'fair' trade deal

CALGARY

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media at a cabinet retreat in Banff, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. (The Canadian Press via AP)

Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump "in recent days" and Ottawa remains ready to reach a "fair" trade deal with Washington, despite escalating economic tensions.

The once ironclad trading partnership between the North American neighbors has sustained unprecedented blows since Trump returned to office last year.

Carney cut off trade talks last week, saying the U.S. offer was unacceptable, triggering angry responses from Trump, including punishing new tariffs and prompting Canadian retaliation.

But Carney said the pair remain in touch and that "Canada is always ready to strike a fair deal."

"I speak regularly to the president, President Trump. I've spoken to him in recent days," Carney said.

Since the talks broke down last month, Trump has resumed taunting Canada and mocking its leadership, posting a generated image on social media of him towering over Carney and calling him "governor," with both dressed in hockey gear.

Carney has said he has no interest in escalating the conflict, but insists he will not agree to anything that doesn't serve Canada's economic interests.