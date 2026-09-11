Ralph Lauren opens fur-free New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK

Models walk the runway during the Ralph Lauren Spring 2027 Collection show during New York Fashion Week on Sept 9. (AFP photo)

Legendary U.S. designer Ralph Lauren on Sept. 9 kicked off New York Fashion Week with his namesake brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, as the industry showcase implements its first full ban on fur on the runway.



The 86-year-old designer, whose preppy aesthetic has influenced American style for decades, featured looks that emphasized his signature colors, navy blue and white. Hints of gold, beige and dusty rose completed the palette.



Oscar-winning actresses Viola Davis and Ariana DeBose joined “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo in the front row at the show, which took place on the eve of fashion week’s official launch.



The label said the collection sought to upend “traditional notions of chic” and rework historical silhouettes. Suit trousers were paired with a leather jacket, a boater hat and ballet slippers.



Of course, there were gowns that the A-list Hollywood talent could easily wear to red carpet events.



U.S. fashion house Coach, known for its handbags and other leather accessories, hosted the only other show on Sept. 9 — a calm night before the fashion frenzy picks up pace, beginning in New York before heading to London, Milan and Paris.



Both brands have found success this year despite a slowing luxury market due to their more accessible branding, with each reporting double-digit revenue growth in the last quarter.



New York Fashion Week got into full swing on Sept. 10, with Henry Zankov debuting his first collection as artistic director at Diane von Furstenberg.



Other shows included Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano, Tory Burch and Tommy Hilfiger, which made waves with its latest ad campaign featuring Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, who happens to be Taylor Swift’s husband.



Upcoming shows to watch out for during the roughly 70 collections set to hit New York runways include Michael Kors and Calvin Klein, Carolina Herrera and Thom Browne’s show to end the week.



In December, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which organizes New York Fashion Week, announced that it would ban animal fur from its official events beginning this month.