Traveling Cinema reaches all 81 provinces of Türkiye

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

The Traveling Cinema project, launched in 2018 by the Cinema General Directorate of the Culture and Tourism Ministry to introduce children without access to movie theaters to cinema, has reached all 81 provinces of Türkiye.

The project has traveled across the country, visiting 681 districts and bringing more than 1.5 million children together with the excitement of the big screen.

Carried out in cooperation with the Sanat İçin Yola Çık Culture and Arts Association and Türk Telekom, the project uses specially designed cinema trucks to reach districts, towns and villages, particularly those without movie theaters. Free film screenings are held for children as part of the project, helping expand access to culture and the arts.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the project’s latest milestone in a social media post.

“With the Traveling Cinema for Children project we launched in 2018 so that our children could discover cinema, we are now in all 81 provinces of Türkiye. In eight years, we have reached 681 districts and brought more than 1.5 million children together with the excitement of the big screen,” Ersoy said.

He emphasized the importance of reaching districts, towns and villages without movie theaters, noting that the project has enabled some children to watch a film on the big screen for the first time and discover the world of cinema.

Capacity doubled following strong demand

Following strong interest in the project, the capacity of Traveling Cinema was increased in 2025. With support from Türk Telekom, the number of cinema trucks was doubled to two and the screening schedule was expanded, allowing the project to reach more districts and towns.

Ersoy said the project would continue to grow. “We will continue bringing culture and the arts to our children and opening the curtain on new dreams across every corner of Türkiye,” he said.

Ersoy also thanked the Cinema General Directorate, the Sanat İçin Yola Çık Culture and Arts Association and Türk Telekom for their contributions to the project.

In addition to screenings for children, Traveling Cinema brings together moviegoers of all ages through open-air screenings held in district and village squares, particularly during the summer months.

As part of its social responsibility activities, the project also organizes screenings at correctional facilities, hospitals and social service institutions serving older people. Artists also meet audiences at some screenings.