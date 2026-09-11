Istanbul state orchestra returns with rich repertoire in new season

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (IDSO) is one of Istanbul’s important musical institutions.

The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (IDSO) will bring together masterpieces of the classical repertoire and works by Turkish composers with specially themed concerts and selections spanning different musical genres in the 2026-2027 season.

The new season program was announced at a press conference held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

Speaking at the event, General Director of Fine Arts mer Faruk Belviranli said music was the common voice of humanity and highlighted the long-standing tradition of polyphonic music in Türkiye.

Composer and conductor Cemal Reşit Rey, one of the leading musicians of the Republican era, helped Istanbul gain its own orchestra, Belviranli said, adding that IDSO continues its work under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

IDSO Director Aycan Kucukozkan said the orchestra was one of Istanbul’s important musical institutions and recalled that it became the first Turkish orchestra to participate in the Enescu Festival last year.

“This year, we will bring together masterpieces of the great symphonic repertoire and contemporary works with performances by our musicians and internationally renowned conductors and soloists. Our goal is to make Istanbul an important center of the international symphonic music world and bring younger generations together with orchestral music,” Kucukozkan said.

The official season opening will take place on Oct. 9 with Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki. Conducted by Duncan Ward, the concert will feature Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” and Sergei Prokofiev’s “Symphony No. 5.”

The first concert of the season will be held on Oct. 3 as part of the Culture Route Festival, with pianist Yekwon Sunwoo as soloist under Tura’s direction. The program will include Yalçın Tura’s “Toccata,” Schumann’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor” and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.”

Conductors including Ion Marin, Marzena Diakun, Sascha Goetzel, Rengim Gökmen, Howard Griffiths, Ryan McAdams, Anna Rakitina, Lionel Bringuier, Antonio Pirolli, John Axelrod, Gürer Aykal and Lina Gonzalez-Granados will also take the stage with IDSO during the season.

Turkish composers will feature prominently in the program. The Nov. 27 Teachers’ Day Concert will include Ulvi Cemal Erkin’s “Symphony No. 1,” while Cemal Reşit Rey’s “Snapshots” and Erkin’s “Violin Concerto” will be performed at the İsmet İnönü Memorial Concert on Dec. 18. The world premiere of Turgay Erdener’s “Harp Concerto” will take place on Jan. 8.

The season will conclude on May 28, 2027, with pianist Bruce Liu. Conducted by Samy Rachid, the finale will feature Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4” and the “Symphonic Dances” from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”