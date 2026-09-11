Bayeux Tapestry ‘mania’ sweeps UK as sold-out exhibition opens

LONDON

The British Museum heightened by the tapestry’s high-security July arrival in London. (AFP Photo)

London’s sold-out Bayeux Tapestry exhibition opened on Sept. 10 to a British public gripped by “mania” as the medieval artwork depicting the Norman conquest of England goes on display outside France for the first time.



The British Museum opened its doors after months of growing anticipation, heightened by the tapestry’s high-security July arrival in London and last week’s royal preview for the king and queen alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.



The unprecedented loan from France, the result of years of diplomacy and set to last until next July, has been hailed a symbol of renewed cross-Channel ties following the rancor of Brexit.



Long online queues formed for the first tranche of tickets released on July 1, which were snapped up within hours. The British Museum has so far sold a record 100,000 tickets, which cost 25-33 pounds ($34-$45) for adults.



The Times newspaper called the exhibition a “spine-shivering experience” that has sparked “Tapestry-mania” in Britain, while The Economist dubbed it the “hottest ticket” around.



Depicting the 1066 Battle of Hastings and the invasion by William the Conqueror’s Norman army, the tapestry has shadowy origins.



It is widely thought to have been made in England almost 1,000 years ago before being transferred to Bayeux in France.

‘Symbol of trust’



Many in the U.K. see the loan as the tapestry coming home, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham having called it a “return.”



King Charles III said the temporary transfer was “a precious symbol of trust at a time when trust seems sadly to be in short supply between nations.”



Around the country, students who learn about the artwork in history classes are gearing up for school trips, while businesses are bidding to capitalize on some of the fervor.



Dish towels, aprons and mugs featuring scenes from the tapestry are already on sale at the London museum, while luxury store Liberty has released cushions inspired by the artwork, priced at 165 pounds each ($223).



Even the budget bakery chain Greggs has jumped on the bandwagon, lightheartedly unveiling its own embroidered “Ta-Pastry” to tell the story of “the conquest of the British high street by our most treasured [and tasty] artifacts.”



A museum in Reading, west of London, is enjoying a flurry of attention for its little-known Victorian replica of the tapestry.



And in the heart of the capital, near the British Museum, a pub has hung up an eight-meter embroidered “Beer Tapestry” recounting the history of brewing in a playful tribute to the more violent original.



“I think it’s quite hard to explain to French people the excitement in the U.K. I think the French don’t realize what a big treasure they’ve got,” exhibition curator Michael Lewis told AFP during a preview.



“The British are kind of completely crazy about this object because it’s such a fundamentally important object for our history.”

‘Processional experience’



Plans to loan the tapestry to London had been considered twice before, but both were aborted: In 1953 for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and in 1966 for the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.



In what is believed to be its first time travelling outside France, the tapestry depicting 627 figures and more than 700 animals has been laid flat in a raised glass cabinet.



In its home in Bayeux, it is displayed hanging vertically.



Animations projected on the wall accompany the tapestry, zooming in on details and key events and characters in the artwork, which is replete with gore and drama.



“It’s quite a processional experience because people have to go bit by bit through the tapestry,” Lewis said.



Artists and conservators watched nervously as the delicate, 11th-century artwork was transported by truck in a risky operation from its home in northern France to the British capital.



Initially declared a success with “no visible alteration” to the 70-meter-long tapestry following its arrival, France last week said two broken threads were spotted during a full condition check.



However, the British Museum said the embroidery was “virtually unchanged” with thread breaks, measuring a few millimeters at most, not considered significant damage.