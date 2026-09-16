Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

ISTANBUL
Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

This file photo shows ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steering his car during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo)

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.

The race weekend kicks off with practice sessions on Oct. 1, 2027, followed by crucial qualifying laps the following day. The main event will take place on Oct. 2, 2027, the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) said.

Formula 1 management and local authorities finalized a five-year agreement ensuring Istanbul will host the top-tier races through the end of the 2031 season. Organizers opened pre-registration for ticket sales and official announcements on their website.

Tourism sector representatives expect the massive organization to trigger a significant surge in Istanbul’s tourism activity. Industry experts predict the influx of international visitors will provide long-term contributions to the local economy and improve the country’s global image rather than remaining limited to a single race weekend.

The 5.3-kilometer circuit last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2021, when wet conditions provided a thrilling spectacle for spectators. Designed by renowned architect Hermann Tilke, the anti-clockwise track is famous for its challenging Turn 8, featuring four distinct apexes that push drivers to their absolute limits.

This decision brings one of the most demanding circuits back to the global racing calendar. Local hospitality businesses prepare for an economic boom as tens of thousands of racing fans begin booking trips to the city, reserving regional hotels and premium restaurants months in advance.

The government projects significant tax income from hosting this prestigious, highly profitable international sporting event.

F1, Istanbul Park,

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SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
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