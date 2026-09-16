Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

BUDAPEST
Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan (AA Photo)

Central banks’ demand for gold remains strong as geopolitical risks reshape reserve management, Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said on Sept. 16.

Speaking at the Budapest Financial Summit, he said reserve managers needed to consider access to assets alongside safety, liquidity and returns.

Assets that were liquid under normal conditions might not be readily available during periods of stress.

Karahan said central banks were reassessing gold’s role, but this did not mean the end of the U.S. dollar’s dominance.

The dollar still accounted for a large share of foreign exchange reserves, supported by deep and liquid markets.

He called for diversification and contingency planning, saying the key question was how much of a country’s reserves could be used during a crisis.

Gold had long held an important place in Türkiye’s financial system and household savings, he added.

Karahan also warned that geopolitical rivalry could expose central banks to larger and longer-lasting economic shocks, affecting inflation expectations and decisions on wages and prices.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
Home sales fall 14.7 percent in August

Home sales fall 14.7 percent in August
Short-term external debt rises to $177.1 billion

Short-term external debt rises to $177.1 billion
Türkiye expands measures to contain fund market strains

Türkiye expands measures to contain fund market strains
Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid

Türkiye plans $28 billion investment in power grid
OpenAI reveals six new cases of AI misbehavior, vows transparency

OpenAI reveals six new cases of AI misbehavior, vows transparency
Australia plans visa curbs to ease housing pressure

Australia plans visa curbs to ease housing pressure
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿