IAEA chief praises Türkiye’s nuclear energy progress

VIENNA

(AA Photo)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi praised Türkiye’s progress in the field of nuclear energy, saying the start of nuclear electricity generation would mark a turning point in the republic’s history.

Speaking at the opening of Türkiye’s exhibition at the agency’s 70th General Conference in Vienna on Sept. 15, Grossi welcomed progress at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which he visited several years ago.

“I was very impressed by the progress made there,” he said.

Grossi said he looked forward to the first unit being commissioned within a few months, if possible, and hoped to be in Türkiye to witness the occasion.

He welcomed Türkiye’s participation in the conference and said the international nuclear energy community was looking forward to the country joining the ranks of nuclear electricity producers.

Türkiye’s plans extended beyond Akkuyu, Grossi noted, adding that the IAEA was ready to provide whatever cooperation the country needed.

Ambassador Mustafa Kibaroğlu, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the U.N. office in Vienna, also attended the opening and briefed Grossi on the country’s nuclear energy activities.

In a later post on X, Grossi said nuclear energy would play an important role in Türkiye’s future.

He welcomed the opportunity to see the country’s plans and achievements, including progress at Akkuyu, presented together at the exhibition.