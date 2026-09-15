Iraqi PM in Germany as part of Europe tour

BERLIN

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali alZaidi (AA Photo)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali alZaidi on Sept. 15 arrived in the German capital Berlin on an official visit, as part of his first European tour, which also included France.

Al-Zaidi’s office confirmed his arrival in Berlin in a brief statement, without specifying the duration of the visit.

He is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss regional and international issues and ways to strengthen cooperation in energy, security and transport, according to an earlier statement by his office.

The Berlin stop comes after al-Zaidi concluded his visit to Paris on Sept. 14, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

After talks, the two leaders called for a “diversification of export routes” for oil and gas in the Middle East in response to the instability generated by the conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Iraqi premier began his official visit to France on Sept. 13 at the start of his first European tour since he came to office in May.