CHP drops appeal against ruling on 2023 convention

CHP drops appeal against ruling on 2023 convention

ANKARA
CHP drops appeal against ruling on 2023 convention

Republican People’s Party spokesperson Müslim Sarı addresses a press conference at the party headquarters. (AA Photo)

The Republican People’s Party has withdrawn an appeal against a court ruling that invalidated its 2023 leadership election, saying the move was intended to prevent delays to its regular congress schedule.

Announced by CHP spokesperson Müslim Sarı on Sept. 14, the decision has raised questions about the fate of the appeal pending before the Court of Appeals and its potential impact on the legal status of the party’s 38th ordinary convention in November 2023.

Sarı said the decision to withdraw the appeal was made at a Sept. 10 meeting of the party’s Central Executive Board. He argued that ousted CHP leader Özgür Özel and other members who filed the appeal were no longer parties to the case because they had left the CHP and formed a new political party.

Özel’s New Party argues that withdrawing the appeal would not prevent the Court of Appeals from reviewing the case.

New Party senior lawmaker Murat Emir criticized the CHP’s decision, saying it appeared to be a defense against a possible ruling by the top appeals court.

The withdrawal has also reignited debate over the legal status of the CHP’s 2023 convention and which delegates would be eligible to participate in a new vote.

The CHP announced a new regular congress schedule on Sept. 10. Under the timetable, the party plans to submit membership lists before publishing them for public review on Oct. 28.

The election of district congress delegates in neighborhoods is scheduled for Nov. 11, with district congresses set to begin Dec. 12. Provincial congresses are expected to be completed by Feb. 14, 2027, and the CHP plans to renew its main convention as early as March.

A regional appeals court in Ankara had ruled that the CHP’s November 2023 vote was subject to “absolute nullity” and ordered Özel and the party leadership removed from office as a precautionary measure. The ruling reinstated former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

On July 24, Özgür Özel resigned from his post as CHP lawmaker, breaking away with 90 fellow MPs to establish the New Party.

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