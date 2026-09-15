Greek neo-Nazi vows comeback after release

DOMOKOS

Former spokesman of Greek ultra-nationalist party Golden Dawn, Ilias Kasidiaris, speaks to his supporters after his release from prison. (AFP Photo)

The former spokesman of Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, Ilias Kasidiaris, was released from prison on Sept. 15 and vowed a return to politics, having already drawn attention from Elon Musk.



Kasidiaris, 45, had been handed a 13-year sentence as a leading member of the violent outfit that for years carried out beatings of migrants and political opponents, and the 2013 murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.



Raising his fist and holding a folded Greek flag, Kasidiaris said he was returning to a “new, strong national party, such as those dominating all of Europe.”



“Today I am back. And from what I see, I am not alone,” he said outside Domokos prison in central Greece.



He called his incarceration “an underhanded and dirty conspiracy” by his political opponents, and added that he would announce the name of his new party on Sept. 14.



Dozens of cheering supporters, several holding Greek flags, were waiting for him.



“Ilias, we are with you,” many chanted. “We will make you prime minister.”



Formerly a Golden Dawn MP from 2012 to 2019, Kasidiaris was jailed for six years and worked off the rest of his sentence while behind bars.



He had previously spent a year in pre-trial detention in 2014 before his incarceration in 2020.



Even during his incarceration, the former food chemist never ceased his political activity on social media, particularly on his YouTube channel, which has 162,000 subscribers.



In July he drew the attention of Musk, whom he has praised as “the most eminent personality in the world.”



The multibillionaire, who backs far-right groups in Europe including AfD in Germany, noted on X on July 17 that Kasidiaris’ continued incarceration was “messed up.”