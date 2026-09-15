Cambodia ‘playing the victim’, Thailand tells global mediators

SINGAPORE

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, center, prepares to attend the first meeting of a conciliation commission between Thailand and Cambodia under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, in Singapore Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (Thailand Foreign Ministry via AP)

Thailand accused Cambodia on Sept. 15 of playing the victim in a dispute over maritime resources, as the Southeast Asian neighbors took their feud to international mediators a year after deadly clashes over their land border.



Cambodia, which initiated the case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in Singapore, said it hoped the hearings would yield a peaceful resolution for both countries.



In May this year, Thailand unilaterally pulled out of a bilateral framework agreement that aimed to resolve overlapping maritime border claims, but denied any link to their land dispute.



Cambodia subsequently initiated a U.N.-backed conciliation process at the PCA, saying it hoped to return to constructive negotiations.



Presenting Bangkok’s case before a five-member panel of international legal experts, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia sought to “vilify Thailand through false narratives, distortion of facts, and unfounded accusations, including at international forums.”



“It does this by playing the role of a victim with a sense of self-righteousness aimed at claiming the moral high ground,” he said.



Last year’s clashes in July and December left dozens of people dead and displaced more than 1 million before a truce was agreed.