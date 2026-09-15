Cambodia ‘playing the victim’, Thailand tells global mediators

Cambodia ‘playing the victim’, Thailand tells global mediators

SINGAPORE
Cambodia ‘playing the victim’, Thailand tells global mediators

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, center, prepares to attend the first meeting of a conciliation commission between Thailand and Cambodia under the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea, in Singapore Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. (Thailand Foreign Ministry via AP)

Thailand accused Cambodia on Sept. 15 of playing the victim in a dispute over maritime resources, as the Southeast Asian neighbors took their feud to international mediators a year after deadly clashes over their land border.


Cambodia, which initiated the case before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in Singapore, said it hoped the hearings would yield a peaceful resolution for both countries.


In May this year, Thailand unilaterally pulled out of a bilateral framework agreement that aimed to resolve overlapping maritime border claims, but denied any link to their land dispute.


Cambodia subsequently initiated a U.N.-backed conciliation process at the PCA, saying it hoped to return to constructive negotiations.


Presenting Bangkok’s case before a five-member panel of international legal experts, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia sought to “vilify Thailand through false narratives, distortion of facts, and unfounded accusations, including at international forums.”


“It does this by playing the role of a victim with a sense of self-righteousness aimed at claiming the moral high ground,” he said.


Last year’s clashes in July and December left dozens of people dead and displaced more than 1 million before a truce was agreed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

    Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

  2. Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

    Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

  3. Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

    Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

  4. Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

    Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

  5. Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

    Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says
Recommended
Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’
EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism

EU chief calls for NATO-like EU security mechanism
US military aid to Europe and Mideast shifted to Americas

US military aid to Europe and Mideast shifted to Americas
Britain to appoint ambassador to Venezuela

Britain to appoint ambassador to Venezuela
Fourth death reported in US as measles outbreak grows

Fourth death reported in US as measles outbreak grows
Iraqi PM in Germany as part of Europe tour

Iraqi PM in Germany as part of Europe tour
European states mull prison terms for settlement trade: Israeli media

European states mull prison terms for settlement trade: Israeli media
WORLD Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis accused them on Sept. 16 of targeting Islam’s holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world.
ECONOMY Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ demand for gold remains strong as geopolitical risks reshape reserve management, Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿