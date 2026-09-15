US Supreme Court blocks Trump mail-in ballot restrictions

US Supreme Court blocks Trump mail-in ballot restrictions

WASHINGTON
US Supreme Court blocks Trump mail-in ballot restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court building is lit by the setting sunon September 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major blow on Sept. 14 to President Donald Trump’s attempts to restrict mail-in voting before the November midterm elections, denying his request to lift an order halting the divisive plan.


Only two of the six conservative justices on the nine-member panel offered a dissent.


Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a concurring opinion with the majority, said Trump’s plan may ultimately be legal in the long run, but “state and local election officials do not have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule before the elections.”


After the decision came down, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the president’s “plan to make it harder to vote was obviously unconstitutional. The Supreme Court had no choice but to make the right decision.”


Several states, including North Carolina, have already begun sending mail-in ballots to voters.


Trump signed an executive order in March seeking to restrict mail-in voting, saying without evidence that it is vulnerable to fraud. The order quickly prompted multiple legal challenges.


Democratic-led states sued the administration on grounds that under the U.S. Constitution, states, and not the federal government, retain broad control over the administration of elections.


Trump’s executive order would require the compilation of lists of eligible voters and for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to deliver ballots only to voters who are on the lists.


Officials from several states had warned that a lack of legal clarity around the plan was sowing chaos months before the Nov. 3 vote.


A USPS whistleblower had also warned that millions of Americans may not receive ballots because the systems being used by the postal service have been put together in a “sloppy and rushed manner.”

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