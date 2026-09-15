Global goods trade strengthens despite uncertainty: WTO

GENEVA

Global goods trade continued to strengthen in mid-2026 despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over trade policy, the World Trade Organization said.

Its Goods Trade Barometer, published on Sept. 9, stood at 102 for July, up from the 101.7 reading in the June release.

The increase suggested trade growth was continuing to pick up in the third quarter.

The barometer provides an early indication of the direction of merchandise trade. Readings above 100 indicate trade volumes above their recent trend, while values below that level signal volumes below trend.

“Strong demand for electronic components and other inputs associated with investment in artificial intelligence continues to support trade,” the WTO said.

That demand was helping to partly offset the effects of conflict in the Middle East and continued uncertainty surrounding trade policies, it added.