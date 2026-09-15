Global goods trade strengthens despite uncertainty: WTO

Global goods trade strengthens despite uncertainty: WTO

GENEVA
Global goods trade strengthens despite uncertainty: WTO

Global goods trade continued to strengthen in mid-2026 despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over trade policy, the World Trade Organization said.

Its Goods Trade Barometer, published on Sept. 9, stood at 102 for July, up from the 101.7 reading in the June release.

The increase suggested trade growth was continuing to pick up in the third quarter.

The barometer provides an early indication of the direction of merchandise trade. Readings above 100 indicate trade volumes above their recent trend, while values below that level signal volumes below trend.

“Strong demand for electronic components and other inputs associated with investment in artificial intelligence continues to support trade,” the WTO said.

That demand was helping to partly offset the effects of conflict in the Middle East and continued uncertainty surrounding trade policies, it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

    Popular Turkish TV series under scrutiny over alleged FETÖ ties

  2. Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

    Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

  3. Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

    Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

  4. Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

    Turkish FM: Attacks against Saudi Arabia unacceptable

  5. Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

    Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says
Recommended
Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says
Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight

Şimşek pledges to sustain inflation fight
Ankara plans wider support for online exporters

Ankara plans wider support for online exporters
IAEA chief praises Türkiye’s nuclear energy progress

IAEA chief praises Türkiye’s nuclear energy progress
UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August

UK inflation rises to 3.1 percent in August
China urges AI cooperation as US seeks to retain lead

China urges AI cooperation as US seeks to retain lead
Europe faces winter gas risks as storage lags

Europe faces winter gas risks as storage lags
WORLD Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

Saudi says Houthis target Mecca, warns of ‘red line’

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthis accused them on Sept. 16 of targeting Islam’s holy city Mecca, sparking outrage across the Muslim world.
ECONOMY Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ gold demand still high, Karahan says

Central banks’ demand for gold remains strong as geopolitical risks reshape reserve management, Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan said on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿