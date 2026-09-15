Germany weighs tougher trade measures on China

BERLIN

Germany is preparing an economic security package that could include new tariffs on Chinese plug-in hybrid vehicles, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

German ministries are assessing vulnerabilities linked to China and considering mandatory joint ventures, tighter export controls and stronger screening of both foreign investment in Germany and German investment abroad.

Berlin is working with Paris on a joint position paper to build support for measures across the European Union ahead of an October summit in Brussels and talks with Beijing later that month, according to the report.

The proposals have yet to be combined into a single draft, and cabinet approval is not assured, Bloomberg said.

Germany’s exports to China fell 9.7 percent to 81.3 billion euros in 2025, while imports rose 8.8 percent to 170.6 billion euros, according to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

Chinese brands accounted for a record one-third of plug-in hybrid registrations in Europe in July, according to Dataforce figures cited by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that protectionist policies would raise inflation and slow Europe’s green transition during a Sept. 14 phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Noël Barrot.

Wang said protectionism would fail to improve Europe’s competitiveness and deprive consumers of affordable, high-quality products, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He urged the EU and China to resolve trade disputes through constructive dialogue and called on France to encourage a pragmatic approach.

Beijing has also criticized the EU’s proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, which would favor European-made products in public procurement and support schemes in sectors including electric vehicles and batteries.

China’s Commerce Ministry argues that the provisions would create investment barriers and discriminate against Chinese companies.