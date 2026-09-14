Germany seeks closer agricultural ties with Türkiye

BERLIN

German Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer (AA Photo)

Germany aims to expand agricultural and food trade with Türkiye, Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer said ahead of a Sept. 16–17 visit.

Rainer is due to meet Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı in Ankara to discuss bilateral cooperation and trade opportunities.

He will also meet representatives of German and Turkish businesses, the German ministry said.

“My aim is to create new opportunities for our agriculture and food sector as part of our agricultural export strategy,” Rainer said in the ministry’s statement.

Germany’s agricultural export strategy, presented in December 2025, aims to open new markets and reduce trade barriers. It also provides funding for industry projects, including market studies, marketing campaigns and specialist events.

The ministry described Türkiye as an important trading partner for Germany.

“Especially at a time of global geopolitical challenges, it is very important for reliable trading partners such as Türkiye and Germany to work closely together,” Rainer said.