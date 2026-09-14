Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

TOKYO
Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Genta Koja (front C) celebrates with his supporters after reports projected his victory in the Okinawa gubernatorial election in Naha, Okinawa prefecture on September 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious U.S. military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.

In a landslide victory following the vote on Sept. 13, Genta Koja beat incumbent Denny Tamaki, who has long pushed for a major U.S. military base to be moved out of Okinawa, Japan's southernmost prefecture.

Koja, 42, accepts a central government plan to keep the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base on Okinawa's main island, but move it to a less populated location.

His campaign focused on economic messages, pledging to double Okinawa's average income, the local government budget for childcare, and spending by tourists on the island, which has long been less prosperous than the rest of the country.

He pledged on Sept. 14 to "make progress on livelihood issues, the economy and childcare assistance" by listening to views of all Okinawan residents.

Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo that she would "do my utmost to coordinate efforts with the new governor to strengthen the Okinawan economy".

"As for other subjects, I will address those after hearing from the new governor," she said.

The U.S. military presence will remain a major issue for Koja, a former civil servant who was also a deputy mayor of Naha, the region's capital city.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa, but a string of incidents over the years, including sexual assault cases, have angered residents.

Other base-related woes, from pollution to noise and helicopter crashes, have led to further complaints.

Japan and the United States agreed to move the base from the town of Ginowan to another location within Okinawa in 1996 after a rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl by U.S. military servicemen that triggered strong anti-U.S. military protests across the prefecture.

The relocation plan was approved in 2013 by Okinawa's then governor Hirokazu Nakaima, but the next year he lost to an opponent who opposed the move.

Tamaki, 66, was seeking his third term on Sept. 13.

Koja won 423,124 votes, while Tamaki received 276,060, according to the prefectural government.

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