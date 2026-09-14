France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s

PARIS

France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a visit of the Chaptal High School on the first day of the new academic year in Mende, southern France on September 1, 2026. (AFP Pool Photo)

The French government submitted a reworked proposal to ban social media for children, after its previous ban was struck down by the country’s top constitutional authority, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sept. 14.



France’s Constitutional Council struck down the previous legislation in mid-August, finding that part of it constituted an unnecessary infringement on the freedom of expression of those affected.



“After rigorous technical work the government today is notifying” the European Commission of the new draft, Macron wrote on X.



The notification is a key step, as it ensures that the legislation is in line with European Union laws.



Macron has made banning social media use for children and teens one of his top priorities and hopes to see a working ban in force by the time he leaves office next year.



He has called for similar legislation to be adopted throughout the European Union.



EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is due to address a possible bloc-wide social media ban for children in a speech in Brussels this week.



A growing number of countries are taking steps to restrict social media access amid multiplying warnings over its harmful effects on children.



Civil society groups, including children’s rights activists, worry about the consequences of limiting access, arguing it could deprive young people of social connections and resources that benefit their development.



Some 132 rights and mental health organizations and experts also oppose a blanket ban, and in a letter to von der Leyen, they urged the EU to force Big Tech to make platforms safer.