Gulf states postpone strait of Hormuz dialogue with Iran

TEHRAN

A fleet of commercial ships and traditional cargo dhows operate near the Strait of Hormuz, a highly strategic maritime bottleneck.

An Iranian cargo vessel was struck early on Sept. 13 off Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media said, and Tehran postponed a plan to brief neighboring countries on its contested efforts to manage shipping in the strait.



The attack drew attention back to the strait after threats to shipping in the Red Sea intensified last week. Iran-backed Houthi rebels battling government forces in Yemen captured an island on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted the Qeshm governor as blaming a “terrorist enemy” for the Sept. 13 attack, which it said killed one and wounded four.



There was no immediate comment by the U.S. military, which has struck Iranian-flagged vessels during its blockade of Iranian ports and faces a new threat from Iranian ballistic missiles launched at its warships.



Qeshm Island, about 14 miles (22 kilometers) from the port city of Bandar Abbas, is key to Iran asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz.



Hours before the attack, Iran’s government remained defiant. “Our people can’t be bullied into submission. Iran won’t surrender,” President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a social media post.



U.S. President Donald Trump disagreed, saying on Sept. 13 that Iran “wants to make a deal so bad” that “they’re calling constantly.” Trump spoke at his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he was attending a tournament.



Later, when asked by a reporter whether the U.S. struck the Iranian cargo vessel early on Sept. 13 in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said: “I don’t want to say.” He then boarded Air Force One to head back to Washington.



Iran had said foreign ministers from regional countries would meet on Sept. 14 in Oman to discuss efforts by Iran and Oman, located on the other side of the strait, to manage shipping on it. But the foreign minister of Oman, Badr Albusaidi, said on X late on Sept. 13 that the meeting had been postponed “in the interests of consensus.”



Iran and Oman agreed to postpone the talks “at the request of some regional countries”, said Mohammad Ali Bak, an official in Iran’s foreign ministry who was quoted by IRNA on X.



Saudi Arabia has submitted amendments to the Iran-Oman agreement, citing concerns that the emerging deal could have lasting implications for the Strait of Hormuz that could negatively impact other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, according to a Gulf official familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.