Roketsan tests Sungur missile from Burç system

ANKARA

This video grab shows a Burç air defense system during a test-fire.

Turkish defense firm Roketsan on Sept. 14 destroyed a moving target during a test firing of its Sungur missile from its Burç mobile air defense system.

The Burç is a next-generation air defense system that combined optimized superior firepower like the Sungur missile and 20/30-millimeter cannon with active and passive sensors.

The shoulder-launched Sungur air defense system was designed for short-range air defense of mobile and fixed units and facilities on the battlefield with a range of over 8 kilometers (roughly 5 miles).

The system was also designed to be compatible for integration with various other platforms.

The missile uses an imaging infrared seeker that allows it to lock onto targets before launch and automatically track them. Its fire-and-forget operating mode enables the missile to guide itself toward its target after launch.

The system features a highexplosive, semi-armor-piercing warhead and a two-stage solidpropellant rocket motor. Roketsan says the missile is designed for rapid engagement and high maneuverability.