Türkiye hunts 1,008 suspects in major cyber gang sweep

Türkiye hunts 1,008 suspects in major cyber gang sweep

ANKARA
Türkiye hunts 1,008 suspects in major cyber gang sweep

(AA Photo)

Turkish authorities issued detention warrants for 1,008 suspects across 48 provinces this morning, in a nationwide sweep targeting new generation crime syndicates operating on digital platforms.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi ordered the crackdown to dismantle networks using social media to recruit members, source hitmen and broadcast illicit activities.

The operations were coordinated by the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Presidency and chief public prosecutors, involving the National Intelligence Organization, police intelligence and the Anti-Cyber Crime Department.

Investigators determined the suspects formed online communication groups to hire assassins, praised criminal acts, posted threats, insulted individuals and shared propaganda.

The syndicates used digital channels to announce organizational activities, carry inter-gang hostilities to social media and normalize illegal operations to attract youth.

“We disrupt the plans of those who mistake social media for a storefront for crime,” Çiftçi said.
The state will maintain close surveillance on these groups regardless of the accounts or dark structures they hide behind, he said.

“Just as we do not let street gangs breathe, we will restrict every space in the virtual world for new generation crime networks,” he said.

Law enforcement has intensified its crackdown on organized crime recently, focusing on syndicates exploiting digital platforms.

Authorities frequently conduct operations across dozens of provinces to prevent gangs from establishing cyber footprints.

Türkiye,

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