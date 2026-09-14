PISA results confirm Türkiye’s success in education: Erdoğan

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined that the PISA 2025 results have clearly demonstrated Türkiye’s success in education as it became the country that increased its scores the most in science, mathematics and reading.



Erdoğan attended the opening ceremony of the 2026-2027 academic year at Gazi Anadolu Lisesi in Ankara on Sept. 14.



“Our children’s success chart is rising every year. The PISA 2025 results confirmed this finding. According to the report in which 91 countries participated, Türkiye became the country that increased its scores the most in science, mathematics and reading,” Erdoğan stated.



“Türkiye’s scores in all three fields increased by 50 percent,” the president said.



According to the results announced by the OECD’s Program for International Student Assessment, Türkiye scored 494 points in science, compared with the OECD average of 482. Its reading score reached 472, 11 points above the OECD average, while its mathematics score of 462 was one point below the group average.



Compared with the 2022 assessment, Türkiye’s science score rose by 18 points and its reading score by 16 points. Its mathematics performance also improved, while OECD averages declined in all three fields.



Expressing his wishes that these results will further increase in the future thanks to the education policies followed by the government, Erdoğan congratulated all the teachers, students and parents for this achievement.



“We see that some people are trying to defame and downplay this success, which should make us all happy as a nation. We leave this negative mindset, which views life through a political lens, alone with themselves. I take pride in all our students and teachers who are our source of honor, Erdoğan said.



The president recalled that the government has always been allocating the largest share of the budget to education which paved the way for strengthening the educational infrastructure in the entire country.



Stressing that competition for rising standards in the world through the use of hi-technology and other advanced systems has further intensified, Erdoğan said “In order to survive, there is a need for quality education. What needs to be done is clear. Our students’ vision and minds will be as open as possible.”