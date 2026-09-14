Solar and wind supply nearly a quarter of Türkiye’s power

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

Solar and wind generated 23.7 percent of Türkiye’s electricity in the first seven months of 2026, according to Energy and Natural Resources Ministry figures.

Solar accounted for 11.6 percent of generation, compared with 0.4 percent in 2016, while wind’s share more than doubled to 12.1 percent from 5.7 percent over the same period.

Solar generation also reached a monthly record of 5.37 billion kilowatt-hours in July, surpassing the previous high set in June.

Combined installed solar and wind capacity reached 42,865 megawatts at the end of July, accounting for about a third of Türkiye’s total electricity generation capacity of 126,476 megawatts. Solar capacity stood at 27,507 megawatts and wind at 15,358 megawatts.

Solar’s share of installed capacity rose to 21.7 percent from 1.1 percent in 2016, while wind’s share increased to 12.1 percent from 7.3 percent.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the expansion supported Türkiye’s goals of energy independence and a cleaner energy supply.

“We have carried out a major transformation in Türkiye’s energy sector over the past 10 years,” Bayraktar said.

He said Türkiye would present new renewable energy targets at the COP31 U.N. climate conference in Antalya and continue investing in infrastructure to make reliable, clean and affordable energy accessible to everyone.