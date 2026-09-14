Auto output falls 7.3 pct in first eight months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive production fell 7.3 percent year-on-year to 841,583 vehicles in the first eight months of 2026, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car output declined nearly 19 percent to 458,169, while commercial vehicle production rose 12 percent. Output increased 12 percent for light commercial vehicles and 7 percent for heavy commercial vehicles.

Including tractors, total production reached 854,860 units. The industry’s capacity utilization rate stood at 59 percent.

Vehicle exports fell 12 percent to 597,594 units in January-August. Passenger car shipments dropped 28 percent by volume, while commercial vehicle exports rose 9 percent.

Automotive export earnings increased 2.5 percent to $27.2 billion, according to Turkish Exporters Assembly data. The industry retained first place in the assembly’s sectoral export rankings.

Passenger car export revenue fell 9 percent to $6.8 billion, according to the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association. Exports by vehicle manufacturers rose 1 percent in dollar terms, while those by suppliers increased 4 percent.

Domestic vehicle sales declined 12 percent to 745,597 units. Passenger car sales fell 14 percent to 564,241, while the commercial vehicle market contracted 5 percent.

Locally produced vehicles accounted for 35 percent of passenger car sales and 23 percent of the light commercial vehicle market.