Türkiye phases out 10 food additives in new health codex

Türkiye phases out 10 food additives in new health codex

ANKARA
Türkiye phases out 10 food additives in new health codex

(AA Photo)

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry implemented a new food flavoring regulation on Sept. 14, restricting insect- and pork-derived additives while scheduling a phase-out for 10 specific substances by 2026.

The updated Turkish Food Codex prohibits products derived from pork and insects to align with broader public health guidelines. The directive bars 10 flavoring substances, including FL 04.029, FL 05.100, FL 05.175, FL 05.222, FL 15.029, FL 15.030, FL 15.060, FL 15.119, FL 15.130 and FL 15.131, from market circulation, food production and import effective Dec. 31, 2026.

Two other substances, FL 05.062 and FL 05.099, face usage restrictions limited to designated food categories starting on the same date. The regulation prevents any covered products from being marketed under alcoholic beverage names. Certain flavorings will now require explicit ministry approval to enter the permitted list.

To label a flavoring as natural alongside a specific food or biological source, at least 95 percent of the components by weight must originate from that referenced source. If the components consist entirely of natural substances, companies can use the natural flavoring substances label. Flavorings falling under genetically modified organism regulations require clearance before ministry approval.

Purely sweet, sour or salty substances and unprocessed foods remain exempt from the new rules. Flavorings not intended for the final consumer must now display detailed labels including purpose of use, storage conditions, batch numbers and manufacturer information.

Food businesses have until Dec. 31, 2026, to comply with the updated framework, which replaces the previous directive from 2011. Products containing the restricted additives placed on the market before the deadline will remain on shelves until their expiration dates.

Turkish authorities regularly update food safety guidelines to align with international health protocols. The revisions target clearer labeling practices and tighten administrative oversight on chemical additives entering the supply chain to prevent long-term public health risks.

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