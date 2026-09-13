New Party holds Üsküdar rally after AKP takeover of municipality

New Party holds Üsküdar rally after AKP takeover of municipality

ISTANBUL
New Party holds Üsküdar rally after AKP takeover of municipality

The emerging main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel has criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) takeover of Istanbul’s Üsküdar Municipality, vowing that his party will win back the district at the ballot box.

Speaking at a rally in Üsküdar late on Sept. 12, Özel recalled that the Republican People’s Party (CHP) had worked for years to win the support of residents in the district, which it had failed to win for 35 years.

“We worked patiently to win the hearts of Üsküdar residents, sought the right path and nominated Sinem Dedetaş. Üsküdar made its decision. Some 157,000 people voted for Sinem Dedetaş,” Özel told the crowd.

Özel resigned from the CHP chairmanship on July 24 and broke away from the party with 91 lawmakers to establish the New Party under his leadership.

Üsküdar’s municipal council on Sept. 8 elected the ruling AKP candidate as the district’s new interim mayor, wresting control of the Istanbul municipality from the opposition CHP.

The vote followed the arrest of Mayor Sinem Dedetaş on Aug. 31 over alleged corruption.

The outcome marked the transfer of one of Istanbul’s key district municipalities from the CHP to the AKP.

Addressing supporters, Özel sought to reassure the opposition base, saying there was no reason for concern despite what he described as efforts to undermine morale.

“Let no one worry. Let no one lose heart. Let no one be afraid. We will reach that ballot box, and we will win that election,” he said.

Özel also declared that Türkiye had entered a new political era, saying the New Party had left behind what he called “old, rotten and outdated politics” and had embarked on a new path with public support.

“Now is the time for all democrats to unite,” Özel said, calling for greater unity among opposition forces.

yeni parti,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

    Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

  2. Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

    Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

  3. Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

    Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

  4. AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

    AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

  5. Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

    Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
Recommended
Türkiye launches sweeping LGBT operation

Türkiye launches sweeping LGBT operation
DEM Party MPs make 1st İmralı visit after anti-terror bill passes

DEM Party MPs make 1st İmralı visit after anti-terror bill passes
Erdoğan vows to protect Türkiye, uphold national goals

Erdoğan vows to protect Türkiye, uphold national goals
Fidan says Israel undermining Syria’s stability

Fidan says Israel undermining Syria’s stability
Türkiye criticizes US extension of embargo waiver for Greek Cyprus

Türkiye criticizes US extension of embargo waiver for Greek Cyprus
Young climbers tackle challenging peaks in Aladağlar range

Young climbers tackle challenging peaks in Aladağlar range
WORLD Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious U.S. military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.
ECONOMY Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi Arabia risks running out of oil stocks used for exports within days unless its East-West pipeline restarts, threatening up to 4 percent of global supply, oil buyers and traders told Reuters.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿