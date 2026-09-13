New Party holds Üsküdar rally after AKP takeover of municipality

ISTANBUL

The emerging main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel has criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) takeover of Istanbul’s Üsküdar Municipality, vowing that his party will win back the district at the ballot box.

Speaking at a rally in Üsküdar late on Sept. 12, Özel recalled that the Republican People’s Party (CHP) had worked for years to win the support of residents in the district, which it had failed to win for 35 years.

“We worked patiently to win the hearts of Üsküdar residents, sought the right path and nominated Sinem Dedetaş. Üsküdar made its decision. Some 157,000 people voted for Sinem Dedetaş,” Özel told the crowd.

Özel resigned from the CHP chairmanship on July 24 and broke away from the party with 91 lawmakers to establish the New Party under his leadership.

Üsküdar’s municipal council on Sept. 8 elected the ruling AKP candidate as the district’s new interim mayor, wresting control of the Istanbul municipality from the opposition CHP.

The vote followed the arrest of Mayor Sinem Dedetaş on Aug. 31 over alleged corruption.

The outcome marked the transfer of one of Istanbul’s key district municipalities from the CHP to the AKP.

Addressing supporters, Özel sought to reassure the opposition base, saying there was no reason for concern despite what he described as efforts to undermine morale.

“Let no one worry. Let no one lose heart. Let no one be afraid. We will reach that ballot box, and we will win that election,” he said.

Özel also declared that Türkiye had entered a new political era, saying the New Party had left behind what he called “old, rotten and outdated politics” and had embarked on a new path with public support.

“Now is the time for all democrats to unite,” Özel said, calling for greater unity among opposition forces.