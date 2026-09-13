Türkiye criticizes US extension of embargo waiver for Greek Cyprus

Türkiye criticizes US extension of embargo waiver for Greek Cyprus

ANKARA
Türkiye criticizes US extension of embargo waiver for Greek Cyprus

AA Photo

Türkiye has denounced the United States for keeping its arms embargo on Greek Cyprus lifted for an extra year, arguing the policy damages trust between the island’s communities.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Washington had extended the decision to lift the arms embargo until Sept. 30, 2027.

“We share the views expressed in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [TRNC] on this matter,” the ministry said.

Ankara stressed that steps that could further erode trust between the two sides on the island should be avoided at a time when the Greek Cypriot side is “increasing pressure in every field” on the Turkish
Cypriot people, whom it described as co-owners of the island.

The ministry also said the Greek Cypriot side’s intensified armament activities were harming regional stability.

“Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye, while defending the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people, will also ensure their security under all circumstances,” it said.

Türkiye will also “resolutely continue” its efforts for Turkish Cyprus “to attain its rightful place in the international community,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cyprus expressed “deep regret” over the U.S. decision.

In a statement, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of taking steps that consider the “delicate balances” in the eastern Mediterranean and contribute to regional peace and stability, particularly at a time of serious conflicts and sensitive developments in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Lira deposit rates hit lowest level since 2023

Turkish Lira deposit rates hit lowest level since 2023
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