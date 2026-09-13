Fidan says Israel undermining Syria’s stability

Fidan says Israel undermining Syria’s stability

DAMASCUS
Fidan says Israel undermining Syria’s stability

(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sept. 13 accused Israel of seeking to destabilize Syria through its attacks, while reiterating Ankara’s support for the government in Damascus.

“Israel’s policies are the biggest obstacle to the positive momentum in the fight against terrorism. Israel’s attacks are also undermining our joint efforts. Israel seeks to destabilize Syria through its attacks,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, in Damascus.

Fidan also accused Israel of supporting the activities of terrorist organizations such as ISIL.

“We hope to see Syria fully restore its sovereignty and become a country that generates stability for its neighbors,” he said.

Fidan also said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was planning to visit Syria in the near future, although he did not provide a specific date.

On the process of integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian government, Fidan said Ankara considers the SDF’s declaration on disbanding itself “important and valuable.”

“This step needs to be implemented without delay and translated into concrete action on the ground,” he said.

Fidan said Turkish-Syrian relations gained significant momentum over the past two years, adding that Syria had been compelled to make a fresh start not only with Türkiye but with the international community as a whole.

“The departure of the old Syria and the emergence of a new Syria has been a development that has brought stability and peace to the region,” Fidan said.

He added that the Syrian government was making considerable efforts to deepen cooperation with countries across the region in all fields.

During his two-day visit, the Turkish top diplomat is expected to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and meet with Syrian Interior Minister Enes Hattab.

official visit, Assad al-Shaibani,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish Lira deposit rates hit lowest level since 2023

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