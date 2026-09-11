Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

EDİRNE
Türkiye, Bulgaria plan new border gate north of Kapıkule

Kapıkule Border Gate, Türkiye-Bulgaria border

Türkiye and Bulgaria are in talks to open a new border crossing designed as an alternative to Kapıkule, the country’s busiest border gate.

Kapıkule Border Gate, located on the Türkiye-Bulgaria border, is the largest land border crossing in Türkiye and Eastern Europe and the world’s second-busiest in terms of traffic volume. It serves as a key road corridor for trade and passenger traffic between Asia and Europe.

With thousands of vehicles passing through the crossing every day, the two countries are planning to open a new border gate north of the existing facility in a bid to ease congestion and increase the capacity of cross-border traffic.

The new customs crossing is planned to be established under the name “Kapıkule / Kapitan Andreevo – North.”

According to a statement issued by the Edirne Governor’s Office on Sept. 11, Turkish and Bulgarian delegations discussed planned works for the establishment of the new border crossing, as well as measures to increase the capacity of border crossings between the two countries.

Following the meeting, Edirne Gov. Yunus Sezer, Deputy Trade Minister Sezai Uçarmak and Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev inspected the area north of Kapıkule where the new border gate is planned to be built.

The delegation received information from officials about the works envisaged to be carried out in the area.

In 2025, more than 7.7 million passengers entered or exited Türkiye through Kapıkule. During the summer season alone, which saw the annual influx and return of Turkish expats, Kapıkule handled 2.5 million passengers and more than 600,000 vehicles.

Kapıkule also recorded one of the highest daily volumes of freight traffic in its history, processing a total of 3,442 commercial vehicles, 1,753 inbound and 1,689 outbound, in a single day on Dec. 7, 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
Türkiye mediates between rival Libya groups in Ankara

Türkiye mediates between rival Libya groups in Ankara
UAE might be the best way to solve S-400 saga: US congressman

UAE might be the best way to solve S-400 saga: US congressman
Ankara proposes ‘Türkpol’ security body among Turkic states

Ankara proposes ‘Türkpol’ security body among Turkic states
US lawmaker says ‘no sanctions’ on Türkiye, urges F-16 upgrades

US lawmaker says ‘no sanctions’ on Türkiye, urges F-16 upgrades
Defense Ministry calls on EU to display impartial stance on Cyprus issue

Defense Ministry calls on EU to display impartial stance on Cyprus issue
Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements

Türkiye, seven prominent nations urge Israel to cancel illegal West Bank settlements
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿