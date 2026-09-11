Istanbul hosts global tourism event

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Global travel professionals gathered in Istanbul for the GlobeMeets 2026 networking event, which aims to generate over $116 million in trade volume.

The two-day GlobeMeets 2026 event opened its doors on Sept. 10 at Rixos Tersane Istanbul, gathering more than 3,000 tourism professionals from over 50 countries.

The B2B networking event took place for the fourth time with the theme of “Meeting Point Beyond Borders.”

VFS Global acted as the main sponsor of the event, while the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies became the key partner and Azerbaijan served as the country partner.

Organizers aimed to exceed 25,000 B2B meetings and generate a commercial business volume of over 100 million euros (around $116 million) during the event.

The organizers moved away from the traditional trade show format to focus entirely on a business-driven networking model for the tourism sector.

The event kicked off with strategic agreements and global partnerships aimed at shaping the roadmap for the 2027 tourism season.

The gathering brought together over 1,000 buyer travel agencies from more than 50 countries, 200 exhibiting companies, official tourism offices of 11 countries and nearly 20 global airlines.

Participants are expected to hold more than 11,000 planned B2B appointments and make over 15,000 organic networking contacts during the two-day event.