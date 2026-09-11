Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

ANTALYA
Özak, Marriott sign deal for Ritz-Carlton resort in Kemer

Turkish real estate investment trust Özak GYO has signed an agreement with Marriott International for an all-inclusive Ritz-Carlton resort in Antalya’s Kemer district, with an opening planned for 2028.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kemer, All-Inclusive would be Marriott’s first luxury all-inclusive resort in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Özak GYO said in a statement.

The resort is planned to have 141 rooms and suites, with accommodation options including villas with one to five bedrooms.

Planned facilities include a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a children’s club, a fitness center, and tennis and padel courts. The property will also have indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Özak GYO Chairman Ahmet Akbalık said the group would draw on its experience at Ela Excellence Resort Belek and the hotel management expertise of Ela Hospitality. The project aims to attract international travelers seeking luxury accommodation who have not previously visited Kemer, he said.

“We aim to bring a new group of visitors to Kemer while contributing to Türkiye’s competitiveness in luxury tourism,” Akbalık said.

He described the resort as part of Özak’s long-term growth strategy and said the group planned to announce further tourism projects.

Neal Jones, Marriott International’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said the agreement reflected the company’s efforts to expand its luxury portfolio in the region. He said the resort would combine the Ritz-Carlton brand’s service and design approach with an all-inclusive format, responding to demand for personalized experiences.

Hospitality consultancy Servotel advised on the agreement, which marks the first collaboration between Özak GYO and Marriott International.

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