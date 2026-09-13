Ukraine's economy hobbled by Russian strikes

Ukraine's economy hobbled by Russian strikes

KIEV
Ukraines economy hobbled by Russian strikes

AP Photo

Ukraine's economy is being crippled by intensifying Russian strikes hitting key sectors and its GDP could slump by 1.5 points in 2026, Kiev officials said on Sept. 12, warning of a "very difficult" winter ahead.


Russia, which devastated Ukraine's energy sector during the course of 4.5 years of war, has since this summer stepped up a campaign of missiles and drones that Kiev is struggling to intercept.


These have severely restricted grain exports in the Black Sea — a crucial source of Kiev's revenue.


The strikes have also targeted steel companies, another key sector, as well as supply chains — notably in the rail sector — and major warehouses.


"The economy is in the most difficult situation," Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergiy Koretsky said during the annual Yalta European Strategy forum in Kiev.


He said the intensity of the strikes and the level of destruction have increased.


"We anticipate a very difficult winter in terms of both critical infrastructure, which is being destroyed every day by Russian attacks, but also in terms of overall economic conditions in the country," said Ukraine's economy minister, Oleksandr Kravchenko.


Kiev estimates that "the total destruction of infrastructure and assets are likely to be close to $10 billion" this year.
This destruction and the blockage of seaports are likely to reduce national GDP by 1.5 points, he added, with some Western experts calling the situation "catastrophic."


Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the budget committee in Ukraine’s parliament, described a bleak outlook.

“It can get worse, but it’s already bad now,” she told the same forum.

Pidlasa said that in 2024 “one day of war costs 140 million US dollars per day, this year it costs 190 million dollars a day.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

    Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

  2. Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

    Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

  3. Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

    Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

  4. AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

    AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

  5. Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

    Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor
Recommended
Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply
Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad

Syria launches first locally issued card for use abroad
Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US

Canada seeks closer EU ties to ease reliance on US
AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles

AI slowdown push faces political and competitive hurdles
Anthropic boss Amodei calls for AI slowdown

Anthropic boss Amodei calls for AI slowdown
This is the test: All eyes on US Fed to tackle high inflation

'This is the test': All eyes on US Fed to tackle high inflation
WORLD Japans Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

Japan's Okinawa ousts anti-US base governor

A candidate backed by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling party won a gubernatorial election in Okinawa, bringing to power a leader who approves of a contentious U.S. military base relocation plan for the first time in 12 years.
ECONOMY Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi pipeline outage threatens 4 pct of global oil supply

Saudi Arabia risks running out of oil stocks used for exports within days unless its East-West pipeline restarts, threatening up to 4 percent of global supply, oil buyers and traders told Reuters.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿