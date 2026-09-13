Türkiye to expand EV charging network in clean transport push

Türkiye to expand EV charging network in clean transport push

ANKARA
Türkiye to expand EV charging network in clean transport push

Türkiye plans to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure nationwide as part of its Medium-Term Program (OVP), which includes measures to support cleaner transportation and reduce emissions.

Under the program, the government will finalize and implement the “Net Zero Emissions Strategy and Action Plan for Transportation.” Authorities will also prepare a technology roadmap for integrated, efficient, safe and environmentally friendly intelligent transportation systems and launch projects aimed at reducing transport-related emissions, improving sustainability and enhancing connectivity.

The program calls for the nationwide expansion of EV charging stations. In addition, a national plan will be prepared to support the electrification of heavy commercial vehicles in the logistics sector through the deployment of high-capacity charging infrastructure.

The move comes as growth in Türkiye’s electric vehicle fleet continues to outpace the expansion of charging infrastructure.

According to July 2026 data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), the number of EVs on Turkish roads reached nearly 465,000, while the number of commercially operated public charging sockets stood at 46,665.

As a result, there were about 10 electric vehicles per public charging socket, compared with roughly eight EVs per charging point on average in the European Union.

The number of EVs in Türkiye stood at around 300,000 in July 2025, highlighting the rapid pace of adoption over the past year.

The country’s EV charging network reached a total installed capacity of 3,677 MW (3.68 GW) as of July 2026, up from 2,374 MW a year earlier.

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