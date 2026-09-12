Türkiye targets inefficient spending in budget guidelines

ANKARA

Türkiye has called on public institutions to eliminate inefficient spending and stay within their allocations under budget preparation guidelines for 2027–2029.

The budget call notice, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and published in the Official Gazette on Sept. 12, sets out priorities in line with the Medium-Term Program and the 12th Development Plan for 2024–2028.

“Spending will continue to be reviewed systematically, and inefficient areas of expenditure will be eliminated,” the notice said.

Audits and monitoring of public savings measures will continue. Public investment plans will also be reviewed, with priority given to projects offering economic and social benefits.

Government vehicle use will be assessed against institutional needs. Surplus vehicles and those that have reached the end of their useful lives will be disposed of, while new purchases will be limited to essential cases. Priority will continue to be given to domestically produced and environmentally friendly vehicles, with costs taken into account.

The notice also says temporary revenues, including one-off receipts and income linked to economic conditions, must not be used to create permanent spending commitments.

Fiscal discipline, price stability and sustainable public finances are among the main objectives. Fiscal and monetary policies will be coordinated to support economic rebalancing, alongside efforts to improve tax fairness, strengthen oversight and reduce informal economic activity.

The broader priorities include raising productivity, supporting research and innovation, developing workforce skills and accelerating the green and digital transitions.

Central government institutions must submit budget proposals for 2027, 2028 and 2029 in line with the program’s targets, spending ceilings and the relevant budget and investment preparation guides. The budget preparation guide was published alongside the notice.