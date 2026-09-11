From potato chips to silicon chips: Lobbies cover all in Brussels

BRUSSELS

Specialists work on power poles in Frankfurt, Germany. The energy sector devotes substantial sums to lobbying activities in Brussels.

If there is an industry for it, there will be a lobby group representing its interests in Brussels, home to the European Union's institutions.

The biggest spenders are the digital, banking and energy sectors, according to civil society groups.

Businesses were set this year to pour a minimum of 381.7 million euros ($443.1 million) into lobbying EU institutions, up 7.8 percent compared to 2025, said a June report by two campaign groups, Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyControl.

Digital titans including Amazon, Apple and Meta spent 73 million euros on EU-focused lobbying annually, the same report said.

That is not surprising since the EU has strengthened its legal armoury against Big Tech in the past few years, with plans for more rules on the way.

Facebook parent Meta tops the list with around 10 million euros spent annually. Its Brussels lobbying operation involves 44 people, working either full-time or part-time.

The digital industry including Big Tech ploughed significant time and effort into lobbying against stricter rules on artificial intelligence in Europe.

It also benefits from plenty of political support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which has railed against the EU's tech laws.

But that has not stopped the bloc from slapping fines on major players.

Behind tech is the finance sector, spending 66.7 million euros annually, according to Corporate Europe Observatory and LobbyControl.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), which represents major banks, is one of the most influential lobbying groups in Brussels.

The association spends around 6 million euros annually, and is no doubt preparing for next year's battle over banking regulations.

The European Commission is set to propose an easing of rules, and banks want to secure as much flexibility as possible under the future changes.

The energy and chemical sectors also devote substantial sums to lobbying in Brussels, respectively spending 52 million euros and 46.5 million euros annually, the two campaign groups' report said.

A highly influential trade association is the European Chemical Industry Council, which reports spending 12.3 million euros a year to defend the sector's interests.

It employs 169 people in total, including more than 45 full-time lobbyists.

A brief search of the EU's Transparency Register, to which organisations must sign up, throws up a wild mix of groups representing various interests

Among thousands of associations featured, for example, the European Potato Trade Association, Detergents Europe and the European Snacks Association.

There is even the European Horse Network, whose meetings with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, a well-known equine enthusiast, were criticized by Corporate Europe Observatory for violating the commission's code of conduct.