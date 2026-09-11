Tremor recorded as Israel destroys tunnels in south Lebanon

Tremor recorded as Israel destroys tunnels in south Lebanon

LEBANON
Tremor recorded as Israel destroys tunnels in south Lebanon

Smoke billows from an Israeli-controlled detonation in the village of Mansouri, as is seen from Hanniyeh village, southern Lebanon, Sept. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

 

Israel has demolished key tunnels built by the Iran-backed Hezbollah group beneath the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, triggering a 4.1 magnitude tremor.

AFP journalists in the area heard several explosions. In a video shared by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, a huge fireball can be seen rising into the night sky.

The explosion comes a few days after Israeli authorities claimed to have taken control of the Ali al-Taher ridge, saying that the pro-Iranian Hezbollah had dug numerous tunnels there, allowing it to attack Israel from this mountainous area.

Israeli troops occupy part of southern Lebanon, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he wants to establish a “security zone” to prevent any attacks on the north of his country.

“This is strategic terrorist infrastructure that was built over two decades, with Iranian funding and planning,” Netanyahu and Katz said in a joint statement.

The destruction “completes the achievement of operational control over the Ali al-Taher ridge, above and below ground,” the statement added.

The United States Geological Survey reported a 4.1 magnitude tremor in the area, after Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israel carried out a “massive explosion” on the Ali al-Taher ridge in the Nabatieh region, “causing tremors and a powerful rumble.”

AFP journalists in south Lebanon also said they heard “huge explosions” on Sept. 10 evening.

“We were sitting there and everything shook,” Joelle Fares, who recently moved to Majayoun, told AFP.

Israel announced last week that it had captured the Ali al-Taher ridge.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations
Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion
Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Houthis complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area

Houthis complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area
Sweden holds election this weekend

Sweden holds election this weekend
Hong Kong sentences Tiananmen activists to between 5 and 7 years in jail

Hong Kong sentences Tiananmen activists to between 5 and 7 years in jail
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿