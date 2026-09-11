Hong Kong sentences Tiananmen activists to between 5 and 7 years in jail

Hong Kong sentences Tiananmen activists to between 5 and 7 years in jail

HONG KONG
Hong Kong sentences Tiananmen activists to between 5 and 7 years in jail

Hong Kong activists and supporters holds posters reading, "Release Chow Hang-tung and others," to support pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan, Chow Hang-tung and Albert Ho, during a demonstration in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A Hong Kong court handed three Tiananmen vigil activists jail sentences of between five and seven years on Sept. 11 for national security crimes, following a trial that has drawn international condemnation.

Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, Chow Hang-tung, 41, and Albert Ho, 74, have been behind bars since being charged in 2021, and their convictions, under a national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong, have been condemned by the United Nations, rights groups, and foreign governments.

A court ruled in August that the activists had breached the Chinese constitution by calling for an "end to one-party dictatorship."

Lee and Chow, who pleaded not guilty, were sentenced to seven years and seven years and three months respectively, AFP journalists in court heard.

Ho, a former lawmaker who pleaded guilty in January, received five years and two months.

Chow, a barrister, represented herself, told a hearing last month that she rejected the convictions, adding that she had "nothing to repent for."

Hong Kong and Macau were formerly the only places on Chinese soil that permitted public vigils to mourn those killed on June 4, 1989, when Beijing sent troops and tanks to crush protests calling for political reform in and around the capital's Tiananmen Square.

But public commemoration has been effectively banned in Hong Kong since the Beijing-imposed security law took effect.

The trio were leaders of the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance, the group that organised annual vigils in the city's Victoria Park.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

  2. Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

    Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

  3. Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

    Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

  4. Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

    Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

  5. Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

    Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Recommended
Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations
Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion

Nepal flood reconstruction costs estimated at $4.8 billion
Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor

Russian drone strike on Kiev gas station kills 2: Mayor
Tremor recorded as Israel destroys tunnels in south Lebanon

Tremor recorded as Israel destroys tunnels in south Lebanon
Houthis complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area

Houthis complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area
Sweden holds election this weekend

Sweden holds election this weekend
WORLD Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense firms eye Greek Cypriot operations

Israeli defense companies are interested in establishing operations in the Greek Cypriot Administration, potentially allowing them to benefit from the European Union’s SAFE defense financing program, the Cyprus Mail reported on Sept. 10.
ECONOMY Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye, Azerbaijan pursue new power links to Europe

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are working on three electricity transmission projects, including a four-country green energy corridor, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe accepts Kartal’s resignation

Fenerbahçe has accepted coach İsmail Kartal’s resignation after efforts to persuade him to stay failed on Sept. 11.
﻿